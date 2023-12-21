Pip wasn't able to play cricket growing up, now she's competing alongside her daughter

Pip Elmes has been around cricket all her life but has had to wait three decades to finally get the chance to play it again.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Growing up in a cricket household in Orange, she dipped her toe in a mixed junior competition decades ago but since then has been forced to just watch due to the lack of a female competition.
So when Orange launched an inaugural social women's league in late 2023, she leapt at the opportunity to sign up, bringing her netball team as well as her daughter Ava along for the ride.
It's something she never thought she'd get to do after exclusively playing netball for most of her life.
"I played when I was maybe 10-years old in a mixed comp and that's pretty much it," she said.
"My brother was a really good cricketer in town so I guess I've always been around cricket and always watched cricket and been interested but never really had that opportunity to play.
"This actually came about from our netball team, we were looking for something to do over summer and then one of the girls noticed a post on the CYMS page and it all went on from there."
The social competition was a resounding success with eight teams entering - three from Orange City, two from CYMS and three from Centrals.
Orange City Green took out the title, beating CYMS Green by eight runs in the final.
Elmes said organisers were taken aback at the tidal wave of interest the competition had generated.
"I think Neily [CYMS president Dave Neil) was expecting maybe 10 or 15 people to show up and there were about 60," she said.
"So they were completely overwhelmed by the amount of interest and the sheer volume of women involved and interested in wanting to play cricket or at least have a go.
"For those that haven't played much sport it was a really good option because it wasn't competitive.
"It wasn't too stressful on the body, I guess you could say."
Having not played for 30-odd years the first game was always likely to throw up some interesting performances.
But Elmes said the relaxed and friendly nature of the league meant everyone was able to enjoy themselves and not be self conscious.
"None of us had ever really played at all except for myself and I think probably one other girl," she said.
"It would have been at least 30 odd years, so I had no idea what we were doing.
"The first game was a lot of fun. We played the other CYMS team and they had a few more experienced people but it was good fun.
"There was no nasty competitiveness or anything like that. It was just good wholesome fun, we were in support of each other and able to cheer each other on."
Despite enjoying the social nature Elmes said she'd like to see a competitive female competition set up for those who wanted to test themselves.
"I potentially wouldn't mind even exploring opportunities for more competition cricket," she said.
"The good thing that I found was we had a range of people in our team, different fitness levels and different ages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.