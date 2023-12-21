Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Our People

Pip wasn't able to play cricket growing up, now she's competing alongside her daughter

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
December 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pip Elmes has been around cricket all her life but has had to wait three decades to finally get the chance to play it again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Accommodation is not a concern despite jam-packed fortnight for region
Accommodation is not a concern despite jam-packed fortnight for region
Two major sporting events will be held within days of each.
Bradley Jurd
Litchfield etches name into history books after 'absolute nightmare'
Phoebe Litchfield after being run out without facing a ball. Picture captured from TV broadcast (Fox Sports)
Australia suffered a horror start in their test match against India.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Why Staniforth believes radical new rule could give Emus the edge in 2024
Emus coach Nigel Staniforth. Picture by Jude Keogh
He also revealed how his side can reclaim the trophy.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.