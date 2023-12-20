Vacant block greenlit for industrial development with landscaping business

An industrial development is planned for a large vacant block in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Orange City Council approved the plan at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The 2301 square metre block at 35 Astill Drive is owned by council, but unused.
It will house two sheds under the plan, sized 360 square metres and 239 square metres.
One will be used for a landscaping business, with soil, sand, and gravel storage on site.
The second is expected to serve as a warehouse. A tenant is yet to be found.
One shed will be used for a landscaping business with associated onsite storage of soil, sand and gravel. The material will not be for sale to the public.
The second shed is proposed to be used as a warehouse, with a tenant yet to be sourced.
Councillors unanimously supported the proposal.
An application for a Conservation Management Strategy at the Former Orange Congregation Church at 1 Bathurst road was also raised at the Tuesday night meeting.
Approval was granted, despite some concerns raised over its heritage listing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.