'Beautiful daughters with brains': Sister joins sibling in Band 6

Ask Simone Chawla if she's proud of her cultural heritage and the response you'll get is a swift and confident "hell yeah".
The 18-year-old graduate is still beaming from her high Band 6 score following the recent Higher School Certificate exams, smashing it out of the park for her Indian-inspired Textiles and Design project titled Sheesh Mahal.
Graduating from the Kinross Wolaroi cohort of 2023, Miss Chawla says it was a trip back to her hometown of New Delhi last year to take her work to another level.
"I learned how to embroider firsthand in India last Christmas and I very much march to the beat of my own drum, so the opportunity to create something so personal to me and challenging at the same time was something I just loved," she said.
"My garment is inspired by Indian architecture, so when I stand back and look at it, I just feel so proud to be Indian, because that's a representation of me and my people.
"But its modern take also reflects my western culture in Australia that I've been embracing my whole life, so being able to share both cultures by really showcasing what I've learned and what's shaped me was just an incredible experience."
Born in the national capital of India, the young New Delhi girl immigrated to Australia with her parents and sister when she was roughly 12 months old.
Settling in Orange straight off the bat, Miss Chawla says her fierce determination stems from her doctor-father and dentist-mother for as long as she can remember.
Raised to do any task to the best of her ability, she feels it's naturally in her blood to stay diligent.
"Mum and dad didn't come from very much, but they worked so hard to make sure they could give [my sister and I] every opportunity you could ever want," Miss Chawla said.
"They've made such a good life for us here and they've given that same work ethic to us, even if it's only washing the dishes, so what drives me is them.
"We've just always been taught that way, no matter what it is; and I admire my parents for it so much."
Miss Chawla now joins her older sister, Mayhar Chawla, in a big family bucket of inspiration.
Also a high-achieving graduate in 2021, her only sibling landed the same Band 6 result two years ago - and in the same subject.
Their father, Dr Jagjeet 'JJ' Chawla, says it added to Miss Chawla's "burning desire" to strive for soaring results.
Overwhelmed with joy to know his children are "first-generation migrant sisters" to both land such huge academic feats, he dubbed the pair "my beautiful daughters with brains".
"[My sister] is in medical school now, but her commitment to her project also drove me to stay devoted to mine," Miss Chawla said.
"It was definitely both of our favourite subjects and everything is handmade, which is extremely challenging, and requires a lot of time and effort to remain dedicated."
"We work hard and have fun playing hard, too, especially when it's anything to do with being creative or trying out something new that really pushes us."
A dental assistant alongside her mum, Dr Parvinder Lakhman, at the Kite Street Dental clinic, Miss Chawla says she'll likely follow a career path in her mother's footsteps.
Keen to start a Bachelor of Oral health in 2024 with Charles Sturt University in Orange, her study plans won't veer much from what they've always been.
"I definitely want to do something similar to mum and I want to be a dentist, so I'll work hard to get there," Miss Chawla said.
"My ATAR is exactly what I needed, so I'm pretty excited for the next chapter."
