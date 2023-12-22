Meet the ex-PMP star chasing his NRL dream at 27

Will Wardle is chasing his dream in the hope it inspires young footy players from the western area to do the same.
After proving himself one of the best players in the Peter McDonald Premiership at Parkes in the past two years, the back-rower has linked with the Townsville Blackhawks for 2024.
At 27, Wardle admitted there was some self-doubt when he thought about giving his rugby league career one last serious crack, but the chance to prove it's never too late provided plenty of motivation.
"There's younger kids coming through the system there back in Parkes and I just wanted to show that you can still do it at my age," he said.
"It doesn't matter if you're not in (NRL) systems there. Boys can get too tied up with Harold Matthews (Cup) and SG Ball and if they don't make it they can get a bit upset.
"I wanted to prove to myself and prove to other people that you can still do it."
A change in coaching at the Blackhawks for 2024 played a key role in luring Wardle up north.
Canberra Raiders great Terry Campese has taken on the top job at the club and previously coached Wardle when the skillful second-rower made the NSW Country side in 2021.
Having been offered a train-and-trial deal with the club, Wardle impressed in his first week up north and was offered a contract for the coming season.
He now calls the likes of former Australian front-rower James Tamou a teammate and while just nailing down regular gametime in the Queensland Cup is the immediate target, the NRL remains a goal.
Should Wardle go on to impress with the Blackhawks a South Sydney jersey could be the reward after the Rabbitohs linked a deal with the Townsville club for the next two years.
"The dream is still alive to play NRL," he said.
"I'm going to give it everything. If there's a chance, I'll definitely take, otherwise I wouldn't have left Parkes because I love it down there."
Despite only spending the couple of years with the Spacemen, Wardle considers Parkes "home".
Earlier this year he spoke about the impact the community and bush footy had on his life.
While he played at a high level on Sydney's outskirts previously, he wasn't always happy there as his father died when Wardle was just 14 while he also had a mate lose his life to suicide.
"They've welcomed me in with open arms," he said of Parkes at the time.
As well as being one of the very best players on the field - Wardle finished third in the Group 11 Player of the Year voting in 2023 - he was a fan favourite at Parkes given his passion and commitment.
"I was only there two years but I love Parkes," he said from Townsville.
"I wanted to give it one more crack and I always had it in the back of my mind ... but there was a period there where I didn't know what to do.
"I've got two dogs in Parkes, all my best mates are in Parkes now. It was tough."
A chat with former NRL player Jack Buchanan, who played for the Spacemen this year before signing with Orange CYMS for 2024, helped convince Wardle to head north.
"He said to jump at it. I doubt myself a lot of the time and I said to him I didn't know if I was good enough," Wardle said.
"He said I was silly and should definitely go at it. My boss said go for it so then at the (Spacemen) presentation night I wrote a big speech down and I got a bit emotional because they mean a lot to me."
"That town, I owe it to them. I want to go all the way because I owe it to them."
