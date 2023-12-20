REVEALED: Venues and dates for Western Rams in 2024

Western Rams will once again ground hop around the region after the NSW Rugby League released their junior draws for 2024.
Schedules for the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns cups were dropped on Tuesday December 19 along with home ground venues for the Rams sides.
Both competitions will kick off with away games on February 4.
Western will face Macarthur Wests Tigers at Kirkham Oval in Camden first up before hosting Riverina Bulls at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra.
They will then welcome Monaro Colts to Jack Colley Oval in Parkes, travel again to play Illawarra South Coast Dragons in Shellharbour before finishing the regular season with a home match against Northern Tigers at Narromine's Cale Oval.
The latter fixture will act as a curtain-raiser to the men's side's opening match of the NSW Country Championships, also against the Tigers.
The day will also feature a reunion of the 1974 Western Division side, marking 50 years since their fairytale Amco Cup victory.
Women's fixtures are yet to be announced.
NSWRL Head of Football Yvette Downey said the 2024 junior representative season featured a record number of teams participating.
"The release of the draws for the 2024 NSWRL Junior Representatives and Major Competitions is something to look forward to and fans have less than two months to wait before Rugby League starts again with our pathways competitions," she said.
"The fact we are also fielding a record number of teams next year reflects the increasing popularity and success of the game for all.
"The NSWRL enjoyed plenty of memorable moments throughout the 2023 season and I expect there will be just as many when the action kicks off next year."
