A Christmas message from the Central West Anglican Bishop

IN a world where everything bears the label "temporary," the Christmas season invites us to discover the enduring permanence found in Jesus Christ.
Imagine labelling the items in your life - microwaves, cars, homes - as either "temporary" or "permanent". The result is confronting: almost everything is temporary, except for Jesus.
As we celebrate his birth, we're not just commemorating God stepping into our world as one of us; we're affirming the timeless reign of a permanent King. Jesus is the exception in a world of transience, offering reliability, dependability, and lasting hope.
This Christmas, amidst the chaos of life, run to Jesus. In him, find not only help but a source of unwavering hope, strength, and inner transformation.
Amidst the temporary, Jesus stands as the permanent promise of a Kingdom that never ends.
May this Christmas be a reminder that, in Jesus, we discover hope and help and strength in the face of our world - and our lives - which are often confusing and uncertain.
