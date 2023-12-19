Hours-long standoff with firearm lands parolee back in prison

A man allegedly armed while bailing himself up in a Central West home for several hours is back in police custody following a police sting on Tuesday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The December 19 police operation was triggered just before 2pm after reports a male in Cowra was armed with a firearm in a unit on Victor Street.
Recently released from prison, police say the man was out on parole and refused to leave the home when directed by police.
The situation escalated to officers establishing a perimeter around the unit block, with additional resources called to the scene.
This included police negotiators, as well as the Tactical Operations Regional Support (TORS) unit.
Police claim a 48-year-old woman left the unit a short time later, followed by another two people exiting the premises thereafter.
The pair - a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman - left the unit without incident at around 6.25pm.
The person of interest was eventually arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station and charged with a revocation of parole warrant.
He was also charged for driving while unlicensed.
The man was remanded in police custody and is due to appear in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, January 23 in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.