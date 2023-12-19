'That seems excessive,' says man of fine for having pot, rounds of ammo

A POLICE search at a home in Bathurst's outer north-west has resulted in a hefty fine for a man found with ammunition and cannabis.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Nicholas Vanderwal, 61, of Farmgate Drive, Abercrombie, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 7, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition without a licence and having a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court said police went to Vanderwal's home on Farmgate Drive at around 10am on August 1, 2023 to execute a search warrant.
Once they were let inside by Vanderwal, police said they went to a room of the home and found two packs of .22 magnum calibre ammunition with 53 rounds in a desk drawer.
There was also a magazine that was compatible with the rounds, according to police.
Police said Vanderwal told them the rounds were from an old rifle he owned 40 years ago and he didn't know he needed a firearm licence to have the ammunition.
In continuing the search, police said they found a clear resealable bag of cannabis leaf in a shelving unit.
Police said Vanderwal said he didn't know it was there but explained it could have been left by someone who had previously rented one of his rooms.
Tents, heat lamps, exhaust fans, filters and irrigation piping were found by police in Vanderwal's sunroom, which was lined with insulated foil blankets.
Police said they also found several photographs of cannabis plants that were taken in Vanderwal's backyard.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, police said Vanderwal told them he used to grow cannabis plants for a loved one dealing with health problems and thought the bag might have been left by police during a search in 2014.
Police, though, believe the cannabis leaf would not have lasted that long in a plastic bag on a shelf.
VANDERWAL was self-represented before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who questioned why he didn't know about the rules regarding ammunition when he had once held a firearm licence.
"The gun laws in this country have tightened, not loosened," Ms Ellis said.
In relation to the drugs, Vanderwal maintained that he thought police "missed it in a search" and he didn't know anything about it.
Vanderwal also re-mentioned that he had previously grown marijuana for a loved one.
"Ignorance is no excuse," Ms Ellis said.
Vanderwal was convicted and fined $7000.
"That seems excessive," Vanderwal said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.