It's the most wonderful craft of the year at the Orange City Library

Is it really Christmas if you haven't made Christmas craft? Particularly Christmas craft at the Orange City Library?
Students, who are in the early days of their summer holidays, joined librarian Bek Salmon for a wonderful afternoon of Christmas craft and joy.
Children over the age of seven were able to enjoy an afternoon of making gifts they can give to their loved ones, and parent were able to duck off and finish some Christmas shopping (or enjoy a coffee by themselves).
This is just one of the many events that Orange City Library has planned for the school holidays.
On Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16 , students are invited to a screen printing workshop. If building is more your vibe, the Little LEGO Club is on at the library at 10am on Tuesday, January 16 at 10am and the LEGO club for big kids is on at 3pm.
You can bling your books on Wednesday, January 17 or go to yoga on Thursday, January 18. There's a Dungeons and Dragons tournament on Thursday, January 18 and a DIY Bookmarks session on Friday, January 19. On Thursday, January 25 you can be a part of the frog friendly backyard workshop.
