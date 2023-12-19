Argument lead to 'serious' assault with metal bar, court hears

A man who repeatedly punched someone and hit them with a metal bar has escaped jail time.
Christopher O'Neil, 22, of Elsham Avenue fronted Orange Local Court on December 7, pleading guilty to one count of common assault (domestic violence) and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).
Court documents showed O'Neil had been arguing with the victim over text on December 27, 2022.
At 5pm on the same day, O'Neil was waiting for the victim outside an address in Glenroi when they arrived home in the company of another person.
O'Neil approached the victim and said "do you want to step out and have a crack" to which the victim replied "I don't want to fight".
O'Neil pushed the victim in the chest before they headbutted in retaliation. He then punched the victim multiple times before they were eventually separated.
O'Neil picked up a metal bar from the front of the property and ran towards the victim, hitting them in the ribs, before leaving.
Shortly after the victim and another person got in a car to drive to hospital but as they were driving away O'Neil approached the car and punched the victim twice in the head through an open window.
In court lawyer Brianna Masters asked for an intensive corrections order (ICO) and conceded the "offending was serious" and "aggravated by the metal bar that was used."
Magistrate David Day agreed with the seriousness of the offending but said it could be addressed while still in the community.
O'Neil was handed an 18-month ICO and ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.
