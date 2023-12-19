Free entry to Aquatic Centre confirmed ... and everything else at council

The Aquatic Centre will be free over the summer break for all residents.
Orange City Council made the decision at its final meeting for the year on Tuesday night.
Ophir car park, lighting on Wirrabarra Walk, and multiple major development applications were also raised.
The following is a brief overview of everything at council this week. Deep-dives will be published in coming days.
Free access to the Aquatic Centre will be offered for all residents from December 22 to January 31.
"I think it's a great initiative for this time of year," mayor Jason Hamling - who proposed the move alongside Cr Jeff Whitton - said.
"Making the pool accessible to everyone like it was in the old days is good."
Councillors Steve Peterson and Frances Kinghorne objected, citing estimated costs of more than $90,000.
"It's going to be unpopular but I'm not here to be popular, I'm here to do the right thing," Cr Kinghorne said.
"This is fiscally irresponsible."
The Ophir car park will also be free to use over the holiday period.
Two hours limits remain in place. The cost of waiving fees until February 1 is estimated at about $10,000.
Councillors voted for approved lighting on Wirrabarra Walk to connect to the existing power infrastructure on site.
It remains unclear when work is due to begin, with a previous promise of completion "before the end of this year" now seemingly out of reach.
The development application for two large industrial sheds on the empty block at 35 Astill Drive was given the greenlight.
A "Conservation Management Strategy" for the former Orange Congregation Church development at 1 Bathurst Road was also approved, despite concerns raised over its heritage listing.
Plans for an easement from the old Conservatorium site at 73a Hill Street at sale of council-owned land at 22 Elwin Drive were raised in a closed meeting.
All councillors were in attendance.
"I'd like to wish you all a merry Christmas," Cr Jeff Whitton said.
"It's been a great year. Next year will be even better."
Orange City Council meetings are scheduled to resume on February 6, 2024.
