Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Free entry to Aquatic Centre confirmed ... and everything else at council

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 19 2023 - 9:35pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Aquatic Centre will be free over the summer break for all residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.