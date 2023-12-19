Family gets to celebrate Christmas at home 12 months after floods destroy town

A Eugowra family will get to celebrate Christmas at home a little more than 12 months after their house was destroyed by floods.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Eijkmans were one of many whose lives were turned upside down following the events of November 14, 2022.
Since that fateful night, dad Nigel, mum Jessica and their two children Noah and Isla have either lived in a caravan or a pod situated in their backyard.
With both parents still working full-time, the quest to rebuild their home was stressful to say the least.
"The kids aren't fully recovered from the floods, so whenever it rains they get a bit scared," Mr Eijkman said.
Living on a construction site can definitely have its drawbacks. One positive is they've been able to watch on as their home is slowly rebuilt.
"For the kids it was a case of coming home from school, go through the house and see what was done," Mr Eijkman added.
"At least once a week we'd come through the house to have a look."
Nearly a month before Christmas, there were still doubts amongst the family as to whether construction would be complete in time for them to celebrate the holidays out of their pod.
But at the start of December, everything clicked into place and work was complete.
"We thought at the time it was slow, but that's just because each process was slow," Mr Eijkman added.
"Looking back at it now, I dare say it was probably fairly quick."
With a new "family-orientated" feel to the house - including an open plan kitchen-loungeroom - there's been plenty of things to celebrate.
One of the best has been being able to sleep in their own beds once more.
"Me and my wife didn't get to sleep together for the whole time we were in the pod. My son just wouldn't sleep in a room by himself in the pod," Mr Eijkman added.
"As soon as we did move in here, it was great. Noah slept in his room straight away. He obviously feels safe."
Asked if it had been weird being back in at home, the father-of-two said with a smile, "not at all".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.