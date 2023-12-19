All-rounders shine while one club dominates our ODCA team of the week

This edition of the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) team of the week is a bit of a hybrid with third grade and Centenary Cup breaking for the lower grade T20 competition.
Second grade was still in action with three one-day games taking place across Orange on Saturday, December 16.
Here's who caught our eye.
Another week, another big score from Prowse.
The Kinross opener made 97 against Orange City, just a fortnight after he made 98.
He also chimed in with the ball, taking 2-12 off four overs as the students comfortably beat Warriors.
There are a few Wanderers in this team of the week, led by Burr who whacked 78 off 90 deliveries.
Burr arrived at the crease with the side at 2-16 and proceeded to put on 73 with opener Dean Turner, eventually departing with Wanderers in a strong position at 5-206.
It paid off with the new club posting their second win of the season.
Middleton was a cut above the rest of Cavs' batters, almost lasting the length of their innings.
He made 64 off 118, steadily accruing his runs as wickets fell around him.
He eventually departed at 7-131 as Cavs made 149, a target Centrals managed to reach with relative ease.
The former CYMS gun opened the batting for Wanderers on the weekend and put on a quickfire 54 off 43 balls.
He whacked 10 fours on the way to his total as Wanderers made a hefty 235 runs thier opponents could not match.
Mehar had a good showing for City in the second of their two lower grade T20 matches against Gladstone.
He scored 46 before being caught, a valiant effort in an otherwise dominant all-day display by Gladstone.
The Wanderers captain made a handy 44 off 45 but it was with the ball he did the most damage.
He took 3-32 across overs with his three wickets dismissing the three most dangerous batters in CYMS' side on the day.
Luke Hunter (61), Seth Mulhall (25) and Peter Gott (65) all fell victim to Kennewell's bowling.
Let's stay on theme here and give praise to Gott whose 65 was the highest score for CYMS in their ultimately failed run chase.
He caused a lot of havoc ball in hand, taking 3-22 including the wicket of Kennewell and Burr.
Alright last member of the Wanderers side and it's Gareth Faul who claimed some impressive figures.
He took 3-12 off just under six overs in what was a very difficult spell of bowling for batters to play.
A similarly tight spot of bowling from the Kinross paceman, taking three wickets for the loss of just 22 runs across eight overs.
He took back-to-back ducks as well, knocking off Jamie Stedman and Mortimer Hamling for no loss.
The Warriors didn't have a whole lot of luck against Gladstone in their two T20 games but not for lack of trying on Walker's part.
The bowler took 4-17 in the second match proving very economical considering he saw out the full four overs.
Like Gladstone, Spring Hill enjoyed a fine day out at home against their green and gold opponents.
Lachlan Harvey was a contender for man of the match in the opener, scoring 41 before taking 3-18 to put the game beyond CYMS' reach.
