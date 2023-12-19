Huge twist in Leeds Parade project as government agency accused of trying to axe fast-food hub

The proximity of the proposed intersection to the roundabout of the NDR and Leeds Parade means that the location of the proposed intersection will adversely impact the safety and efficiency of the classified road network.

The cumulative traffic impacts of the multiple development consents and applications on foot for the property are unquantified and despite TNSW's previous request this information has not been provided. This additional information and assessment is required by TNSW to determine the safety of access.