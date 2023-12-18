Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 22: 23 Athol Street, Blayney:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 23 Athol Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
23 Athol Street is a captivating residence that seamlessly blends comfort and elegance. Nestled in a serene neighbourhood, this magnificent house boasts four spacious bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes, offering the perfect retreat for your family.
Listing agent Nicole Anderson said that the heart of the home was the open-plan kitchen. "It's a culinary haven equipped with modern amenities and a convenient dishwasher, making meal preparation a delightful experience," she said. "Adjacent to the kitchen is a warm and inviting living room, featuring the cosy ambiance of a gas log fireplace, ensuring comfort during chilly evenings."
Owners can embrace the allure of natural light in the charming sunroom, where you can bask in the beauty of every season and also enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views that grace this home.
Nicole said that for those seeking versatility, the property also included an attached studio that surpasses expectations. "Boasting its own bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom, the studio offers an ideal space for guests, a home office, or even a tranquil retreat for creative pursuits."
This residence is not merely a house, it's a haven of tranquility and modern functionality. Whether you're entertaining guests in the spacious living room, relishing the views from the sunroom, or appreciating the privacy of the studio, every corner of this home exudes a unique charm.
Beyond the thoughtful interior design, the exterior complements the overall appeal with easy to maintain landscaping and a welcoming curb appeal. The property is a testament to architectural finesse and a harmonious integration with nature.
Nicole said the home was more than just a dwelling, it was an embodiment of lifestyle and luxury. "Don't miss the opportunity to make it your own and experience the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality," she said. "Your dream home awaits-where comfort, style, and functionality converge in perfect harmony, seize this opportunity to embark on a new chapter of refined living."
23 Athol Street is ideal for a family home. It has the added benefits of the studio that could be rented out as a B'n'B style accommodation, used as a teenagers retreat, or as accommodation for guests allowing them their own privacy.
