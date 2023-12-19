Tributes paid to an old-school milkman, tech wizard and respected referee

No matter who they were, people always gravitated towards Stephen Freeman.
His "happy-go-lucky" attitude kept the larger "than life character" in good stead both in the business world, and on the sporting field.
His step-son Ron Rayner, tells of how this warm-hearted nature helped spur on a romance which would last nearly 50 years.
Still mourning the loss of her first husband, Sue Freeman was "dragged across the road" by a group of friends for a cards night.
As fate would have it, Mr Freeman was also invited to the event.
"The sparks were flying as soon as they saw each other," Mr Rayner said.
The pair fell in love and had two children of their own - Adam and Stephen Freeman.
Having grown up in Newcastle, Mr Freeman worked for a telecommunications company fixing towers early in his life. This eventually led him to be relocated to Orange, where he worked on towers at Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas.
But a change of career was soon in order and Mr Freeman decided to run his own milk delivery business.
"I used to sit on the side of a truck with dad and help deliver milk to all the residential areas around Canobolas," Mr Rayner said.
"It was very successful for him and he really enjoyed working for himself."
During this time, Mr Freeman became tech savvy.
A lover of technology, often times one could find a procession of friends and family rocking up to his house, asking him to fix their computers.
"He really enjoyed the attention because nobody else knew what they were doing," Mr Rayner said with a smile.
The days of the milkman soon came to an end and so Mr Freeman took up a job with the Department of Primary Industries as an IT consultant, a role he would continue until his retirement.
Another great love of Mr Freeman was sport.
Mr Rayner remembers "fearing for his life" as his step-dad - a keen baseball player - pitched to him at Riawena Oval.
One thing he wasn't so good at was watching his kids play sport.
"He got so nervous so he decided to jump in and started umpiring softball," Mr Rayner said.
"So I was trying to hang out with my mates and there's dad as the umpire every time I went out to bat.
"I can assure you there were a few strikes which weren't strikes that dad called just to give me a bit of stick."
Later in life, Mr Freeman also undertook training through the Central West Rugby Union Referees Association and would officiate first grade games for several years.
"I was goal-kicking down at Emus, trying to slot one in from the side-line and I've got dad standing right beside me, geeing me up with that big smile on his face," Mr Rayner added.
On December 4, seven years after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, Mr Freeman died at the age of 74.
"My friends always used to tell me how lucky I was to have a step-dad like him," Mr Rayner said.
"He treated me like one of his own."
