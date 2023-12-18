20 sports photos from across Orange

A selection of photos from the sporting fields across Orange
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across the city. On Saturday she was at the BOIDC game between Orange CYMS and Cavaliers, then Jude went to Canowindra for the Benny Wallwork memorial day and back to Orange for the Sydney Premier Cricket game at Wade Park.
