Driver had slurred speech and glazed eyes when pulled over by police

A man who got behind the wheel despite being more than three times the legal limit has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Joshua Garry Raymond Hancock of Canowindra appeared before magistrate David Day on Thursday, December 7.
He plead guilty to one count of high-range drink driving.
Court documents revealed Hancock had been driving south on Millthrope Road in Blayney when police stopped him for a random breath test due to the 'unsteady' nature of his driving.
Officers observed him to be affected by alcohol with 'glazed eyes' and 'slurred speech'.
He blew a reading of 0.172 and was taken to Blayney Police Station where he again recorded a positive reading.
In court, Mr Day labelled the offending "serious" and convicted Hancock, handing him a community corrections order for two years and disqualifying him from driving for 11 months.
He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
