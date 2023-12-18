Do you know the owner of this burnt-out ute on Ophir Road?

A burnt out ute has been discovered at the fourth crossing on the Ophir Road in Orange.
The police were called at about 4.20am on Monday morning with reports of a car fire on Ophir Road.
The Rural Fire Service attended and extinguished the blaze upon police arrival.
A police spokesperson said they believe the ute is a Ford and they're currently "making efforts to track down the owner of the vehicle."
The licence plate on the vehicle has been burnt beyond recognition.
Data indicates that car crime has been on the rise in the Orange with 184 incidents of motor vehicle theft reported between October 2022 and September 2023 according to the Bureau of Crime Research and Statistics.
The rate of incidents in Orange per 100,000 people is 420.7 which far surpasses the state average of 171 incidents of motor vehicle theft per 100,000.
