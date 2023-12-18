Mind Your Business | Bakers Delight opens in North Orange

A new bakery has opened in Orange with the franchisee not ruling out more in the future.
At the beginning of September, Vivien's Hot Bread closed its business in the North Orange Shopping Centre.
That same month it was revealed Bakers Delight planned to move into the empty space.
At the time, Andrew Chua owned and operated the national bakery located within the Central Square Shopping Centre, as well as one in Mudgee.
"Every week I would travel 180km there, and 180km back and work two days when some of the team had their days off," he said of his Mudgee store.
"That was hard work and dangerous, especially when there are a lot of kangaroos around."
So when Bakers Delight contacted Mr Chua to see if he would be interested in taking over their new North Orange store, he jumped at the chance.
To make this happen, he sold his Mudgee shop.
"I think it's a good investment and also I won't have to travel to Mudgee," Mr Chua added.
"I'm getting old and not getting any younger, so at least I'll be in the same town."
When Bakers Delight confirmed it would be opening a second store in Orange, the company said it had eyes on a December launch date.
This came to fruition over the weekend, as the North Orange shop opened on Saturday, December 16.
"The reception was very warm. There was a lot of people and the first day of opening was a success," Mr Chua said.
"The people of Orange are supporting Bakers Delight in the Central Square, so why not open up another one to make it easier for the public, the ones who don't have the ability to go down to the other store."
Although Mr Chua was forced to sell his Mudgee shop in order to purchase his second Orange one, he didn't rule out adding another Bakers Delight his tally down the road.
"We'll see how we go, but I'm not closing the door on that possibility," he said.
"If a good opportunity arises and I'm able to, then why not. It's a good business to be in."
