Coyte relishes 'bloody special' Manly debut in front of home crowd

Lachlan Coyte grew up around Wade Park, running around with friends while his brother played.
Eventually he had the chance to play on the hallowed turf himself, excelling as a representative batsman.
On Saturday (December 16) his career came full circle, making his first grade Sydney Premier Cricket debut for Manly Warringah at none other than Wade Park.
The one-day match against Western Suburbs was the first in a bid to bring more premier cricket to the bush and it just so happened Coyte finally received the call-up after three seasons with the club.
Safe to say he is still on cloud nine.
"To make it at home is pretty bloody special in terms of it being the first ever game of premier cricket to be taken out of Sydney," he said.
"My goal was obviously to play first grade ever since going down to Sydney, that's what I've wanted to do.
"I always remember when I was a 10 year old kid just running around the outside of Wade Park and playing cricket with my mates while watching Bonnor Cup or whatever game was playing and watching my brother play."
Some strong performances in second grade meant Coyte had caught the eye of the coaching staff.
He initially missed the phone call informing him of his selection however.
"So I found out on Wednesday, [assistant coach] Jay Lenton called me," he said.
"I actually missed his call. I had the day off and my housemate ran my phone into me and he said 'answer this phone call right right now', he chucked me the phone and then I actually missed the call and then had to call him back."
Manly were ultimately upset by Wests, being bowled out for 232 in pursuit of 244.
Coyte made four runs but the experience had only made him hungrier to lock down a place in a star-studded roster featuring the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jackson Bird, Oli and Joel Davies, Jack Edwards and Ryan Hadley.
"They're all unreal to train with and they're all very professional with their cricket," he said.
"If you ever have questions or anything you can ask them and they tell you straight away or if you're wondering about something that they'll always help out.
"It doesn't even matter what grade you play."
