Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Residents left feeling short changed with inadequate consultation about renewable energy zone

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
December 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community members in the NSW village of Cassilis are concerned the cumulative impact of proposed renewable energy projects have not been properly considered and say their voices have not been heard due to poor consultation processes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.