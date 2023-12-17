Out and about in Orange: Who was celebrating over the weekend? | Part I

It's been a festive weekend in Orange over Friday, December 15 and Saturday December 16.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured many silly season events and people enjoying the end of the year.
On Friday, Jude visited the pubs in the CBD and caught people enjoying lunch. On Friday evening she went to the Glenroi Christmas Festival at Glenroi Oval and School's Out for the Summer at Mortimer's Wines.
On Saturday, Jude went to the Curves Christmas Party, the Family Fun Day at Heifer Farm, the Gracie Barra Martial Arts Christmas Party and Hark! Christmas Carols in the South Court.
