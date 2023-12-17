Try-scoring 'genie': Crowds flock to celebrate life of beloved footy 'character'

He was a beloved member of several country rugby league teams and on Saturday (December 16), crowds flocked to celebrate his life.
Benny "Ballbags" Wallwork died in May 2023 after being involved in a car crash in North Queensland.
The former Young Cherrypicker, Burrangong Bear and Cargo Blue Heeler enjoyed a long country footy career.
Just how much he was loved was on full display at Tom Clyburn Oval in Canowindra as the footy community came together to raise money and partake in the inaugural Benny Wallwork memorial game.
Funds went towards supporting his children and holding the 2024 event,
Organiser Trevor Campbell said both sides shared connections to the man, a testament to the mark he left on Group 9 and Woodbridge Cup.
"It was a great celebration for our first year," he said.
"Both teams were blokes who Benny played with or against and who he gained respect from.
"Benny was a character. Everyone, like I said previously, respected Benny. He was a genie at scoring tries.
"Everyone played in good spirit and Benny meant a lot to most of us who played in Woodbridge Cup and in Young."
Campbell said the game would become an annual event with hopes it could be a fully fledged knockout competition in five years time.
"Absolutely we intend to hold it every year and eventually in five years time have a knockout competition," he said.
"It was a fantastic day for an even better cause. Next year's venue will be released as soon as we get a poll in."
The main match on the day was between the Red Heelers and Fruitbats with the latter probably winning as scores were not kept.
Both teams were comprised of players who played with or against Wallwork during his time with the Blue Heelers, Bears and Cherrypickers.
Organisers would like to thank the sponsors, Canowindra Pythons for running the bar and jersey supplier Kokonut Productions. If anyone would like to purchase playing gear they can contact Trevor Campbell on Facebook.
