Hark! the carols and Glenroi Christmas fest photos

Christmas spirit stepped up a notch on the weekend as more festive community events took place.
On Friday, Jude went to the Glenroi Oval for the Glenroi Christmas Festival. There were rides for the kids, food and entertainment to celebrate the festive season. Hosted by the Orange City Council.
On Saturday, the second Hark! The Herald Angels Sing 4 Huntington's took place at the South Court. Festival goers enjoyed food, coffee, market stalls, face painting and live music before enjoying caroling with more than 15 live artists.
