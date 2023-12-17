'Good news' for Orange tenants as rent rises slow across the city

New figures show rental price increases are slowing and it could show families have hit their limit.
Rental data released by Housing NSW for the year ending September 30 show rent increases in Orange eased.
The median rents for Orange during the September quarter were $330 for a one-bedroom home, $410 for two, $500 for three and $600 for four.
While the cost to rent has risen in all four categories since the beginning of the year, only the three-bedroom homes rose since the April, May, June quarter (4.17 per cent). Despite this, the total amount rose by 2.08 per cent.
The biggest annual change came from one-bedroom homes which saw a median rise of 13.79 per cent.
The median rents for Dubbo during the September quarter were $250 for a one-bedroom, $340 for a two-bedroom, $440 for a three-bedroom and $550 for a four-bedroom.
In nearby Bathurst, rents were $278 for one bedroom, $380 for two, $470 for three, and $550 for four.
As a broad measure of the rental market across the six major inland regional cities of Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, Tamworth, Wagga and Albury, average rent increases for the September year were 3.32 per cent, compared to 11.42 per cent the previous year.
Fiona Gibbs of the Real Estate Institute of NSW - Orana Division said the slowing rate of rental increases was "absolutely" good news for renters - particularly as they head into the new year.
"I think you could probably find a little bit of peace with that, being a renter, knowing that the market's found its level for the time being - and I would think from a renter's point of view that that would be a good feeling," she said.
Ms Gibbs added the market was reflective of the peaks and troughs of the economy, and wasn't able to say whether she thought rental price increases would continue to ease.
"I think all markets have ups and downs and I think we've had some pretty rapid increase in the last 12 months. I think that the market had to sort of find its new level as such," she said.
"The market's still increasing ... It's just not increasing as rapidly as it was 12 months ago."
