'We just think it's a big milestone': How this adult store became a franchise

TWENTY years ago, the people of Bathurst proved just how open-minded the community was, and the first adult shop was opened in town at the rear of Russell Street, in the back of the RSL car park.
Since then, the first Flirt Adult Store has turned into a multi-store franchise with 14 locations.
These stores span from Woy Woy to Cessnock, Coffs Harbour, Orange, Dubbo, and many more in between, with two more stores opening in Sydney early next year.
The possibilities are endless for the ever-growing business, with potential for even more stores to open on the horizon.
And though the first Flirt store came with its fair share of stigma, regional manager Jules Pearce said the business has come a long way in recent years, and has now reached its 20th birthday.
To celebrate, all Flirt stores are hosting a company-wide competition, which can only be won by being one of the 22,000 plus members of the loyalty program, and will be drawn on December 21.
"There's a mega shopping spree for first, second and third prizes across all our loyalty members. First prize is $1500, second prize is $1000 and third prize is a $500 shopping spree in store," Ms Pearce said.
And all you have to do to enter is make a purchase with your loyalty membership between now and then.
December 21 will also see other in-store surprises, including a potential visit from sexy Santa, and a variety of specials in store.
Acknowledging the success of the business is something that Ms Pearce believes is necessary, especially considering the roadblocks inhibiting progress along the way.
"It all started as a one-man show, running the one store, and now, here we are later with 14 stores, two more to open and about 47 staff," she said.
"We just think it's a big milestone for any business to make it to 20 years and grow like we have. Especially our business because we have a few more hurdles that we've had to jump over the last 20 years."
But ultimately, the store's success can be nailed down to one thing.
"Sex sells," Ms Pearce said.
"I think whether people want to talk about it or not, everyone does it and if they don't, they should be."
And these sexual enhancement products sell both from the physical stores, and the large online presence, which is preferable for those who might still be a little bit shy when it comes to entering an adult store.
"But a lot of times people want to come in and see the products," Ms Pearce said.
"They don't want to spend their money on something if it doesn't give them the bang for their buck that they need."
As well as the products being a driving factor for the stores standing the test of time for 20 years, Ms Pearce said that the staff and the leadership team also had a big part to play.
From training and educational seminars, the staff are always up to date on the latest goods and services in the industry, and this is set to ensure an abundance of exciting plans for the future.
There will be a new focus area for the stores, with products aimed to assist those with disabilities or sexual impediments to be introduced, along with information regarding best sexual practice.
