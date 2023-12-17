Grieving daughter's praise for health team who carried out dying dad's final wish

The daughter of an "old-school bushy" has praised a health care team which helped carry out her dying dad's final wish.
A shearer for more than six decades, Keith Thomas fell sick during the middle on November. After a bit of convincing, his daughter Maree Jones took him to see a doctor who advised they go to hospital for some blood tests.
It was there the family found out Mr Thomas' kidneys "were buggered" and only operating at five per cent capacity.
"Dad stayed in hospital for five days under sufferance because he hated being there," Mrs Jones said.
"They put him on a drip and his kidneys didn't get better, they actually became worse."
With dialysis the only option, Mr Thomas had a tough decision to make; go on the machine and live a life he had no desire to, or go home and count the days before he died.
"He didn't want to be stuck to a machine three or four days a week. That's not him," his daughter added.
"He made the decision to come home and be there until he passed away. It was really hard on us, but that was his wish."
Watching a loved one slowly die is never an easy thing to do.
But, Mrs Jones said the help from Orange Health Service's palliative care team made the next two weeks as manageable as possible.
The team dropped off equipment like a mattress and wheelchair and helped administer medication when Mr Thomas' body was shutting down.
"They came around every day to visit at home to make sure dad was comfortable and explained everything to us," she added.
"They were all so caring and loving and didn't force us into anything we didn't want to do."
Near the end, Mr Thomas was put on 24-hour medication to help manage his anxiety durin his final moments.
Then, at 6.30am on December 8, it was discovered the 84-year-old had died peacefully in his sleep.
Mrs Jones had nothing but praise for the health team.
"When they say palliative care, that's really confronting and final," she said.
"Caring for people is very hard at the best of times, but when someone is dying, that's next level.
"They were very open. They told us how it was. They prepared us for when it was going to happen. You couldn't ask for better care."
Mr Thomas was able to spend the last two weeks of his life surrounded by friends and family.
This was the best gift he could have asked for.
"Without palliative care he would have been stuck in hospital and died in hospital, which was against his wishes," Mrs Jones said.
"To have that team available that can keep you in your own home is amazing. We will be forever grateful for them to be able to offer that service so we could give dad his final wish.
"They don't get a lot of thanks, but they go above and beyond."
