A simple thank you ... to you

Now, I know, that's not normally how I kick these things off. But it has been a big week for the team at the Central Western Daily. The early and unprompted gratitude will make sense shortly.
On Monday, myself, deputy editor Grace Ryan and our outstanding photography duo of Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh attended the ACM Excellence Awards in Sydney.
The ACM Excellence Awards celebrate reporters, photographers, commercial writers, production teams and editors who are committed to their communities. They are committed to their profession. And they are committed to truth, to accuracy, and to holding the powerful to account.
Jude and Carla were the worthy winners of the Local Video of the Year award for their production of a video highlighting the struggles the people of Eugowra faced six months on from the November 14 flooding.
Over the course of the days, weeks and months following that disaster, both Jude and Carla spent plenty of time in the village alongside our reporter Em Gobourg. The video they put together - along with some assistance from Maddy Fogarty from the ACM national team - was a tremendous example of video story-telling in 2023.
Grace, too, enjoyed a win ... or two.
Our new deputy editor, who joined the CWD team in 2023, Grace won Comment Piece of the Year for her piece that launched The Catch-Up and then backed it up by winning The Newsroom/Team Innovation and Collaboration award for her work in launching the aforementioned TCU email.
TCU is a weekly newsletter that brings together stories about - and for - the rural and regional women of the Central West. In a short space of time TCU has proven a massive hit, and Grace has led the charge. We love having Grace on deck. (You can sign up for TCU here too)
And, finally, our whole team was recognised for its work throughout 2023 and took home the Editorial Director's Award for Digital Leadership.
The CWD team has worked extremely hard to grow our readership in 2023. We've been successful in that endeavour too, I'm pleased to say.
Our commitment to cover the stories that matter to you, our subscribers, has been at the forefront of everything we've done.
That commitment will continue into 2024, too. We're looking forward to what's ahead in the new year.
So, again, thank you ... to you! Our subscribers are among the most engaged and dedicated anywhere across the ACM network.
We value your input each day. We love bringing you the news and we've loved doing so in a number of different and innovative ways, as you can see from our successes above.
Simply, none of it would be possible without your support.
Your input is key to what we do. So, if you need to reach me, you can do so any time on my email (nick.mcgrath@centralwesterndaily.com.au).
Whether you're new to us in 2023, or you've been subscribing to the CWD since day dot, we appreciate your backing. So again, thank you.
Nick McGrath, editor
