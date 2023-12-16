Knuckledusters in his pocket, axe in the back of his car

A MAN will spend up to 18 months behind bars after he was caught driving around with an axe and knuckledusters for what he said was protection.
Kevin Hennings, 39, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on November 30, 2023 after he pleaded guilty on a previous occasion to possessing a prohibited weapon.
Police documents before the court said police took notice of a car outside a house known to them in Suttor Street, West Bathurst at around 9.45pm on August 26, 2023.
The vehicle - driven by Hennings - stopped for two minutes before heading to a service station nearby, according to police.
Stopped by police, Hennings said he was with a mate and was just heading home, according to the police documents.
Police searched Hennings and said they found knuckledusters in the pocket of his jacket.
They said they also found an axe in the back of his car.
Police said Hennings told them both weapons were for protection.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
HENNINGS appeared dressed in black and white on the day of sentence as the court heard of his drug use.
The court heard he was also on a community correction order until January of 2024 at the time.
"He accepts his methamphetamine use is a factor in his offending, yet he denies it has negative impacts on his life. It's disappointing because it's very clear," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"He said [as noted in a sentence assessment report] he can't be helped with his drug use until they come up with medication as a substitute like there is for heroin.
"There appears to be an extreme desire to continue drug use and that puts the community in danger."
Hennings' Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan asked the court to consider an intensive correction order as an alternative to full-time custody because "there was no harm".
"Mr Hennings' intention was to carry them [weapons] to defend himself ... and he is working on his drug use," Mr Kuan said.
Hennings was given a non-parole period of 12 months, and will be eligible for release from prison on November 27, 2024.
