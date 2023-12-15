Driver gives blunt message to government when pulled over by police

A man has fronted court after he told police the government could perform a sexual act when he was pulled over in West Bathurst.
Jason William Bray, 46, of Sapphire Street, Holland Park, Queensland, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to driving with his visiting privileges withdrawn.
Police documents before the court said police saw a grey Holden Captiva parking in the driveway of a house in Bathurst known to officers at about 5.25pm on November 18, 2023.
Two people left the home and got into the car.
The driver - later identified as Bray - left the location and was pulled over by police on Henderson Street.
Police said they approached the vehicle and asked Bray for his driver's licence.
A check of his Queensland licence showed his driving privileges had been revoked on September 26, 2023 until December 25, 2023 for a previous driving with drug offence, according to police.
Police said they told Bray he would be required to go to court and he said "the NSW Government can suck my d**k".
A self-represented Bray appeared nervous before the court, which prompted a comment by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis about his demeanour.
Bray was convicted of the charge with no further penalty.
