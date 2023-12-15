Central Western Daily
Home/Life & Style/Books
Opinion

What are you up to this December? Things to watch and read before Christmas

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 15 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm Night Christmas decorations with candles, baubles and ribbons on magic bokeh background iStock generic young girl reading book bible nativity scene candles santa hat features your home
Warm Night Christmas decorations with candles, baubles and ribbons on magic bokeh background iStock generic young girl reading book bible nativity scene candles santa hat features your home

I know I should be getting organised for Christmas but December 25 is going to be very different this year. I'll write more about that closer to the date, but circumstances have meant I have more free time on my hands this month than ever before.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.