Extreme fire danger forecasted: total fire ban issued

A total fire ban has been declared in Orange and the Central Ranges on Saturday, due to very hot, dry and windy conditions.
The fire danger rating for Saturday in Orange is at extreme according to the Bureau of Meterology and rural fire service. The fire danger rating goes down to high on Sunday.
According to the Rural Fire Service, the fire danger rating of extreme means "take action now to protect people and property".
Saturday is tipped to reach a top of 25 degrees, but the fast winds (ranging between 25 and 35 kilometres per hour) in the morning prompted the ban. Sunday will reach 28 degrees and Monday will be tops of 31.
