Eight shows coming to Orange during 2024 you shouldn't miss

Ian Moss is most well known for his work with Cold Chisel, but has become an unmissable artist in his own right since the band broke up in 1983. 'Mossy' promises to have the audience mesmorised whether it's just him and his guitar or with the entire band.
He'll be playing songs from his latest album along with old classics.
Superfans have access to an Exclusive Meet and Greet with Ian Moss before the show. Tickets start at $81.50.
Always a crowd favourite, The Wharf Review is back for another year. This year's hilarious offering is "Pride in Prejudice" TM. The revue-based practitioners pride themselves on keeping the ticketed prices the same as last year. No cost-of-living inflation here! Get tickets from $78 for adults, $68 for members.
Everyone's favourite spooky family in all their glory. Wednesday is all grown up and fallen in love and now she has to introduce him to the Addams family. Presented by the Orange Theatre Company it's bound to be a night of laughs and thrills. Tickets are $49 for adults and $30 for juniors.
Arguably, Shakespeare's funniest play this famous play is reimagined by the Bell Shakespeare company. In one part of the story a love square is getting all messy and in another a bunch of actor have gathered to perform at the royal wedding. Add in some mischievous fairies and you're promised a night of entertainment. Tickets start at $52 for adults and $45 for members.
Australia's biggest and best comedy spectacular is setting off on its 26th annual road trip around the company. Always delivering a line-up of comedy royalty with some fresh faces, it's a show that's guaranteed to provide laughs. Tickets are $40 for adults and $34 for theatre members.
This is a 60 minute musical adaption of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie, Finding Nemo. The story we all love about Marlin searching all around the Great Barrier Reef and down to Sydney to find his son Nemo. This is guaranteed to be fun for the whole family. Tickets are $30 for adults, $30 for juniors or $100 for two adults and two kids.
This musical, which encompasses all your favourite storybook characters is being performed by the Orange Theatre Company. This is a rare modern classic not to be missed. You'll see a Baker and his wife, Cinderella, Jack and his milkless cow and even more. Put this one in the calendar.
The talent from the Sydney Comedy Festival are heading to Orange. Catch some crowd favourites and some new talent bringing the best of the festival to your doorstep. Tickets are $40 for adults or $34 if you're a member.
