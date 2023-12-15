'I shot Frank': Grandfather's killer to spend seven years behind bars

A man who fatally shot a "devoted father" in Wellington during a drug-deal gone wrong will spend at least seven years behind bars.
Aaron Hegedus, 33, appeared via audio visual link at the Dubbo District Court on Friday, December 15, looking solemn as judge Karen Robinson read out his sentence of 10 years and eight months in prison, with a non-parole period of seven years.
Hegedus was initially charged with murder after a 19-month investigation into the death of much-loved local handyman Frank Smith on April 27, 2020.
However, in 2023, the charges were downgraded to manslaughter when Hegedus agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge.
Justice Robinson said while Hegedus did not intend to kill Mr Smith, his "spontaneous" attempt to intimidate him was "highly dangerous" and led to his death.
"That shot fired was fatal to the deceased... the discharge of a firearm in the front yard of a residential area was a highly dangerous act," she said.
During sentencing, the details surrounding Mr Smith's death were finally revealed.
The court heard Mr Smith, 48, regularly obtained drugs from Hegedus and his then-partner, 56-year-old Leanne Stewart.
Because of Mr Smith's close relationship with Stewart she would often provide the drugs free or at a reduced price. However, in the days leading up to his death, Hegedus and Stewart said they would no longer supply Mr Smith with drugs.
On the morning of April 27, 2020, Mr Smith went to Wellington Hospital to get a dose of methadone.
In an "uncharacteristically bad mood", he then told his friend he would be going to Hegedus and Stewart's house to get more drugs and said he would "not be taking no for an answer".
While exactly what went down when Mr Smith arrived in the front yard of Stewart and Hegedus are unclear, police assume Hegedus pulled out a firearm to intimidate Mr Smith into leaving and discharged it in his direction.
The bullet struck Mr Smith in his abdomen, severely damaging his liver.
Neighbours recall seeing Mr Smith stumbling into a front yard on Thornton Street with "a bright red patch on the right side of his rib cage". He was driven to Wellington Hospital by a neighbour but could not be revived.
Meanwhile Hegedus was already on the road towards Geurie, where he dropped a package containing the gun to an associate's house and asked him to "take care of it".
The associate washed down the firearm, wrapped it in rags, put it in a garbage bag and buried it.
The next morning another associate visited Hegedus's home to buy drugs and asked him if had heard Smith had had "a heart attack".
"Oh, I shot him, I shot Frank," Hegedus is said to have responded.
Despite the admission, it took over a year for police to make an arrest.
Eventually, the associate who helped Hegedus dispose of the firearm - a stolen .22 Ruger rifle Hegedus had bought from an associate - revealed its location to police.
Forensic investigation linked the gun to the death of Mr Smith and, on October 27, 2021, Hegedus was arrested outside a KFC in Wellington.
Justice Robinson said the "significant personal impact" the death of Mr Smith had on his loved ones was "really apparent to the court".
Some knew Mr Smith as an intimidating presence not afraid to "stand over people" to get his way. But to his family he was a "devoted father, step-father and grandfather".
"The man described in [their victim impact] statements was really different to the man described in the agreed facts," Justice Robinson said.
"His loss to [his daughter] and her daughter is a significant one, one she describes as having shattered her world into a thousand pieces."
In her victim impact statement, delivered as sentencing began on November 10, 2023, an emotional Linda Rose Morris described her father as a "very well respected" man who knew absolutely everyone in town.
"The community knew my father to be loud but also knew how harmless he was, he was just a big gentle giant," she said.
"You robbed the community of such a kind, helpful man who was always willing to help our elderly."
As she delivered her victim impact statement, Mr Smith's step-daughter Nycole Robins turned to the screen where Hegedus appeared on video link to address him directly.
"You're a gutless coward," she said.
"No matter the outcome, no amount of time you spend in jail will ever be good enough, we have a life sentence."
Justice Robinson said Hegedus's history of drug use since he was a child and troubled upbringing as well as his impulsiveness due to diagnosed ADHD meant he would not get the maximum sentence of 25 years.
If he completes the rehabilitation programs as ordered, he will be eligible for parole on October 26, 2028, with his sentence ending on June 26, 2032.
Stewart also pleaded guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence on August, 10, 2023 after her initial charge of accessory to murder was withdrawn.
She was charged to 11 months in prison with a non-parole period of six months.
