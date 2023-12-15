Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'I shot Frank': Grandfather's killer to spend seven years behind bars

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated December 15 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who fatally shot a "devoted father" in Wellington during a drug-deal gone wrong will spend at least seven years behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.