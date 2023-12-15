'It's a good tradition': Free parking over festive period on the cards

The topic of free parking over the festive period will be up for discussion come the final Orange City Council meeting of 2023.
During his mayoral minute at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, December 19, Jason Hamling will speak on why he thinks making the Ophir Carpark free prior to and after Christmas is a worthwhile venture.
"I think it's a good way of giving back to the community," Mr Hamling said.
"Any bit as a council we can do to make things a bit more easier, I think it's a good tradition to keep going on with."
The idea to do away with the carpark's fee for an all-day stay over the holidays is not new.
Prior to the Covid pandemic in 2020, the concept had been in place for a few years.
However, council paused paid parking at the Ophir Carpark during the height of the pandemic and throughout part of the Lords Place works. This meant there was no need for council to adjust the cost to park during the holiday season.
Paid parking was then reinstated at the start of May 2023.
The recommendation which will be brought forward at Tuesday's meeting would see free parking brought in at the Ophir Carpark from December 20, 2023 to February 1, 2024.
Mr Hamling acknowledged many residents would have already completed their Christmas shopping by the time it came into effect
He noted the timing of the council meeting as the reason why free parking was not brought in earlier in the month.
With a council election scheduled for late 2024, Mr Hamling hoped that whoever was voted in would keep the tradition alive.
"I'd love to see it keep going," he said.
"Hopefully the decision continues for whoever is on the council for the next terms."
If council votes in favour of the motion, all parking at the carpark will be free, however, the two hour limits in some spaces will remain.
In terms of financial implications to council, free parking would result in a loss of approximately $10,000 worth of potential income.
