Time off the road gets longer for confused driver after afternoon ride

A WOMAN'S disqualification period has grown after her latest run-in with police.
Sharna Jane Flanagan, 43, of Boyd Street, Kelso, was found guilty in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on December 6, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Boyd Street at around 2.50pm on October 2, 2023 when they saw a grey Mazda 2.
A check of the registration plates showed the registered owner had been disqualified from driving, police said.
After stopping the driver - later identified as Flanagan - at a service station on Sydney Road, police said they asked for her licence.
Further checks showed she had been disqualified from getting behind the wheel for one year from May 3, 2023 as a result of a prior Bathurst Local Court matter.
Police said Flanagan told them she was unaware of the disqualification.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Flanagan aloud in open court before she found the matter proved.
Ms Ellis noted Flanagan had two prior driving with a cancelled licence matters, five prior driving with drug charges, and "various other matters".
Flanagan was fined $1200 and disqualified for a further six months.
