Amone completes footy fairytale after 'awesome' phone call

Several weeks after the Panorama Platypi won their third straight Western Women's Rugby League title Chelsea Amone was wondering why on earth her coach Kev Grimshaw was calling her.
It turned out that Grimshaw was offering the Platypi prop the 18th and final remaining senior-age spot in the Western Rams representative side for next year's NSW Country Championships campaign.
The season started out simply an opportunity to enjoy a rare match time alongside sister and St George Illawarra-contracted player Cheynoah but it became something so much more than that for the Orange local.
Coming back into a full season of sport after the birth of her two children - Kysea (3) and Aliua (1) - Amone wasn't chasing any representative honours but was just hoping to meet new people and enjoy a new experience.
Her Rams selection came as a total shock.
"When Kev rang me I was thinking 'Why is he calling?' because they had the team sorted. We had a chat about it and asked if I would be keen to play and I said 'Yeah'," she said.
"He knows how hard it is with two kids and how full on they are but he's been awesome about it. He said I could bring the kids if needed to and they offer what support they could because he really wanted me to be a part of this team."
The two Amones join fellow Platypi players Tiana Anderson, Demi Chapman, Carly Abbott, Sarah Colman and Xanthe Booth in the Rams side.
Amone had her reservations about playing in the WWRL competition but after the first few weeks those worries washed away.
"Cheynoah messaged me and said 'I want you to play one year with me' and I was a bit hesitant because I've got two kids, so it's a bit hard. But once I met Kev he was so supportive and said I could bring them to training," she said.
"I remember there was one week where I didn't have anyone to come and look after the kids, and that's when we were playing in Mudgee. He said that I could bring them and people would look after them on the sideline and that we were all one big family.
"That made me feel so much better about wanting to play and be a part of that team."
Getting to play alongside Cheynoah was a big motivator for Amone.
It was an opportunity that had never quite lined up for the two of them until now.
"Every time I played she never wanted to have a turn at tackle. I had my son and I was pregnant with my daughter and that's when she said 'I think I want to play'," she laughed.
"She said to me 'Don't get pregnant for one season and then we can play', and it was so good to play with her. I didn't know anyone in that Bathurst team but they were so welcoming.
"I think at the start of the season we were a little nervous because the team had won it twice before, and I was nervous since I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to fill the spots of the players who had been there before. But the team was so great to be around."
Amone had come into the season with a background in rugby union, league tag and touch football.
She put all of her experience in those sports together to produce a great season of league.
"A few years back Dubbo had a little comp going where you could play every Saturday. They asked me to play back when it was just a Group 10 versus Group 11 thing. That was great," she said.
"Then it became so much of a bigger thing, and that's when I fell pregnant for the first time.
"It was still good to go along and watch it and get around the other girls. Then I had a year off, where I was just playing league tag, but now with such a supportive family and with Cheynoah going so far we really wanted that one year together.
"It's been great for the kids as well because they've made friends with some of the other girls' kids too."
The Rams still have two players to select, who will come from the Rams' under 19s Tarsha Gale squad.
