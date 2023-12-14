'Enthusiastic' Calare kids go from softball rookies to state champions

Jasper Onley hasn't got a whole lot of softball experience but now he's part of the best school side in NSW.
Calare Public School enjoyed unprecedented success in the 2023 NSW Primary School Sports Association (NSWPSSA) softball tournaments.
The boys won the state final while the girls finished fourth with both sides getting the chance to strut their stuff at Blacktown International Sports Park in December.
Coach Mat Sommerlad said the boys side saved their best for last, racking up big scores in the semi-final and final.
"The boys went really well in the competitions right through which meant we got to the semi-finals in Sydney," he said.
"They played Narrangra, who have won the competition a few times, and won 8-1 and then the grand final we played Lake Albert. We started and finished well to win that game 10-1.
"The girls did very well, they finished fourth and won their two gala days to get there as well.
"We probably haven't had both teams in the state finals before. It's quite rare."
Jasper, who first picked up a glove for Calare last year, said facing fast pitchers threw up the biggest challenge and named playing at the venue for Sydney 2000 Olympics as his personal highlight.
"I'll be honest I'd never played before last year and just thought I'd give it a crack and made it," he said.
"I thought I'd come back again this year.
"The hardest thing was when you are facing a fast pitcher. Playing in the big stadium where they played the Olympics was pretty cool as well."
Girls coach Hayley Keed said the girls' energy and passion for the game, despite a lot of them being softball novices, carried them a long way.
"A lot of them had never played before," she said.
"They were pretty good, they were very enthusiastic. I think we won a few games on their enthusiasm alone."
Some of her recruitment proved inspired as well with Anastasia Duffy discovering a love for the game, something she hoped to continue when she moves into high school.
"Ms Keed came up to me and asked if I wanted to play and I'd never played before in my life," she said.
"It was pretty difficult at the start but I learned how to play and it was really fun.
"I'll definitely sign up to play in high school."
