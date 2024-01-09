Passenger sentenced for not giving up drink driver's identity

A man has faced court after refusing to give up the identity of a drunk driver who ran from the police during a breath test.
Bailey Campbell, of North Street Orange, was charged with not disclosing the identity of the driver and hindering or resisting a police officer and appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
According to information presented to the court, police were outside Orange Police Station in Byng Street when they saw a ute with an unrestrained passenger riding on the back tray at 10.55pm on September 29, 2023.
Police stopped the ute, which belonged to 27-year-old Campbell, outside the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Anson Street.
When it stopped, the passenger got out of the tray and waited on the footpath and another male got out of the driver's seat of the vehicle and stood near the passenger.
Campbell, who is also known by the surname Burling, got out of the front passenger seat and joined the others.
Police spoke to the driver and noticed he was under the influence of alcohol and could smell it strongly on his breath.
When he was asked if he had alcohol he said "I had a lot".
Police were still talking to the driver when the unrestrained passenger ran away.
The police continued speaking with the driver and conducted a passive roadside breath test which resulted in a positive reading for alcohol.
The driver also ran from the police while they were attempting to conduct the secondary test.
He ran along Anson Street and into the Kmart carpark where the police lost sight of him.
Checks revealed Campbell was the registered owner of the ute. Because he was the owner, police asked him who was driving the vehicle but he said he didn't know their identity so he was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station.
Solicitor Lucy Maranga said Campbell wanted to address his drug and alcohol issues.
"His problem is perhaps the peers that he keeps," she said.
Magistrate David Day convicted Campbell for both offences.
For not disclosing the identity of the driver he fined Campbell $220.
He also fined Campbell $220 and gave him a three-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment for hinder the police.
Campbell must also abstain from drugs for the duration of the CCO.
