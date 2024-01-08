Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'That's what you owe me': Two teen girls assaulted in separate attacks

By Staff Reporters
January 9 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 36-year-old man who assaulted two teenage girls and tried kiss one of them has been convicted in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.