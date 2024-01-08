'That's what you owe me': Two teen girls assaulted in separate attacks

A 36-year-old man who assaulted two teenage girls and tried kiss one of them has been convicted in court.
Craig Roberts of Phillip Street was charged with two counts of common assault for his actions against the girls who were not related or living with him.
According to information presented to the court, Roberts was on parole when he assaulted a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman several weeks apart.
The information reveals Roberts lured a 15-year-old girl into a bedroom at an Orange address by offering her cannabis on an unspecified date in late-February or early-March 2022.
They entered the bedroom and he put the foil bag in her hand. However, he held onto her hand and pulled her closer to him.
She asked "what are you doing?" and pulled her head away and started to walk away.
However, Roberts put his other hand on her face and tried to kiss her.
She asked him, "what was that?"
Roberts then told her "that's what you owe me. Next time you tick you owe more."
Weeks later between March 31 and April 6, 2022, Roberts assaulted and 18-year-old woman who went to his then address with a message from the person he was renting his room from.
She and a different15-year-old witness spoke with him in the lounge room but he was annoyed by what she said and yelled at them to "get the f--k out".
As the victim was walking out the door, Roberts pushed her with two hands on her back making her stumble through the front doorway and hit a handrail on the verandah.
Roberts was on parole at the time of the offences, that parole was revoked in May 2022 and he was released in July 2022. He was arrested again in November 2022 on an outstanding warrant.
He was no longer in custody when he appeared in person in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for the assaults on December 6.
A representative for the Director of Public Prosecution and said several other charges were withdrawn by the prosecution.
She said the Crown's position was the custodial threshold was crossed and emphasised the first victim was 15.
"She tried to pull away, he put his hand on her face and tried to kiss her," she said.
"While the offending was not the most serious, it was still serious and occurred while he was on conditional liberty [parole].
"He showed no remorse for the offending, he's also found to be a high risk of reoffending."
Magistrate David Day said there were "substantial negotiations" before guilty pleas were entered to the two assault charges.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said the push did not cause any injury.
He also said Roberts spent seven months in custody and asked for that time to be taken into account in his sentence.
Mr Day said there would be "limited benefit in imposing short custodial sentences."
He said common assault carries a two-year jail sentence for the worst offences and "these are no way near close" to being the worst offences.
"Little will be achieved by locking you up for four and a half months, on parole you will come out just as bad as you went in," Mr Day said.
For assaulting the 15-year-old Mr Day convicted Roberts and placed him on a three-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment.
Mr Day also ordered him to complete 70 hours of community service.
However, he did find that Roberts crossed the custodial threshold with the second offence.
For common assault against the 18-year-old he convicted Roberts and gave him a seven-month intensive correction order which is a community-based jail sentence.
He also ordered him to abstain from drugs for the duration of the ICO and to complete 50 hours of community service.
The community service will be concurrent.
