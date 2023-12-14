Central Western Dailysport
Orange star to captain NSW Country Bush Breakers

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated December 14 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 1:30pm
Western Zone has been recognised in the women's NSW Country cricket side, with Orange star Kira Churchland named captain of the Bush Breakers while Dubbo multi-sport star Aimee Longhurst also earned selection.

Orange star to captain NSW Country Bush Breakers
Kira Churchland playing for Orange CYMS in a cameo appearance during the 2021/22 season. Picture by Jude Keogh
Western is represented in both the men's and women's sides.
