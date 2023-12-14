Scorching summer results in major change for representative fixtures

Concerns around heat and accommodation have resulted in next year's planned western representative matches at Nyngan being scrapped.
The annual meetings between Group 11 and Group 10 will now go ahead at Wellington's Kennard Park
Larkin Oval was announced as the original host for the fixtures last month and the decision was a popular one within Group 11 given Nyngan had never hosted any type of match at that level.
However, a number of concerns were raised in the weeks following.
Temperature was a major issue given the current summer is expected to be a scorcher and the mercury hits the mid-30s on average at Nyngan in February.
The other worry was around accommodation and where up to six representative sides plus officials would stay in the town of roughly 2000 people.
Nyngan has a number of hotels, Airbnb options and two caravan parks but finding one location suitable for all teams was a challenge while availability is also often an issue given the mining industry in the region.
The matter was raised at a Peter McDonald Premiership meeting on Monday and a Group 11 board meeting was called for Wednesday night, where the decision to shift the games was made.
"On Tuesday I rang (Nyngan Tigers president) Glenn Neill and spoke with Glenn and he understands that," Group 11 president and NSWRL director Bob Walsh said.
"There would be nothing worse than getting out there and having to call the game off because of the heat."
Nyngan has been promised a Western Rams trial in 2025 to make-up for the cancellation.
Group 10 president Linore Zamparini was one who said accommodation was "the biggest hurdle" for Nyngan but despite the back-and-forth, he and Walsh were in agreement about the new date for the fixtures.
In recent years, the Group 11-Group 10 matches have been played mid-season, after the Western Rams had played in the NSW Rugby League Country Championships.
This year, Group 10 resorted to picking someone from Blayney's reserve grade side while it was only in 2019 when the senior side had just 16 players and it would have been 15 had outside back Keelan Bresac not been in attendance originally as a spectator.
Group 11 won all three matches at Blayney this season.
"It's a real trial for the Rams now," Walsh said, with Western to play its country championships opener two weeks later on March 2.
"In the past few years it's been a dead-rubber," Zamparini said.
"It's just been Group 10-Group 11 and that's it, so if we can get something else happening with it, it brings that spark back to it.
"If we can get the best of Group 10 and best in Group 11 it's all paid back to the fans. They see some great football.
"Credit to Group 11 last year. They turned up and they had a better side and executed well and took the win. We would have liked to do the same but unfortunately it didn't happen.
"But moving forward, I think you're going to get a lot more players wanting to be involved."
Kennard Park also received the tick of approval given the upgrades there in recent seasons while Western Women's Rugby League matches were played there last month.
The matches at Wellington on February 17 will start with league tag at 9.30am before the under 18s and seniors.
