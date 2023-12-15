New Year's party locked in with live music and family entertainment

A New Year's Eve party has been locked in for Orange with spates of family-friendly entertainment.
Live music, food stalls, and children's entertainment will feature at the North Court from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on December 31.
Central West musicians Anthea Basha, Matt Arthur and the Lazybones, and Wild Things Run are scheduled to perform.
A "Kids Corner" with face painting, crafts and lawn games will also feature.
Tickets are free but limited. Reservations can be made online via eventbrite.com.
"Bring a picnic rug or chair and enjoy great music by talented local artists as we prepare to welcome 2024," mayor Jason Hamling said in a statement.
"We are so fortunate that Orange is home to some fantastic artists, who will entertain us with their original music and favourite covers we can sing and dance along to.
"This event is all about celebrating the strength and unity of our community. Come dressed in your brightest, and let's create an atmosphere of togetherness, kindness and hope for the future."
A diverse range of food stalls will serve delicious dishes at the event, while the Kids Corner will keep all members of the family entertained with children's activities such as craft and lawn games.
The event is strictly alcohol-free.
