Forget Las Vegas, this would be the perfect way to celebrate country footy

Peter Beattie's time as the Australian Rugby League Commission chairman isn't looked back on too fondly.
There were gaffes like the time he couldn't remember the nickname of Cronulla, or when he confused a Barcelona football jersey for a Newcastle one, while he also once replied 'hope you're well' to a parody Twitter account of a player who had died 19 years earlier.
But, despite all that, there was one moment which stands out for people in our region.
While discussing potential NRL expansion in 2018, he mentioned Country NSW alongside Perth, Papua New Guinea and a second Brisbane team as possible locations.
It might have just been a throwaway comment, and nothing obviously came of it, but it's timely to look back now.
In the past week there's been plenty of discussion about Western's all-conquering 1974 Amco Cup team.
It's a true classic underdog story.
A bunch of tradies and knockabouts from the Central West taking on the might of the Sydney clubs, and one from New Zealand, and winning.
The 6-2 win in the final over a Penrith side featuring the likes of Tim Sheens and Peter Langmack is still spoken about pretty regularly today.
It's the type of thing you see movies made about. That should also happen, by the way.
But next year marks 50 years since the stunning triumph so it's the perfect time to talk about the potential of this region and the best way to mark the occasion.
A players' reunion at Narromine is already planned but this is one of the great rugby league moments and deserves more recognition.
When the NRL is so obsessed with stretching its footprint into the USA - and we'll see if that becomes a success or not - connecting with the grassroots is still missing to a large degree.
There are fewer NRL matches in regional areas in 2024 compared to the last few years and frustration remains within so many bush footy clubs around the support received from the top of the game.
Just imagine if the NRL looked to its history and honoured one of the great moments by staging a rematch.
That's right, Western Division v Penrith Panthers as a 2024 pre-season trial. That would truly be special.
It works on so many levels. Penrith are currently the top dog in the NRL, much like making the Amco Cup final in 1974, and the club has such a strong connection with the region.
You can't tell me country juniors like Isaah Yeo, Tyrone Peachey, Jack Cole and Liam Henry wouldn't relish the occasion.
And imagine what it would mean to Western Rams players. At a time when rep footy really needs a shot in the arm in our region it could be perfect.
There are plenty of meaningless trial games played each year. This one would mean something and your average footy fan would definitely be interested to see how the bush battlers could do.
It could also lead to such great things for bush footy.
Maybe Peter Beattie was on the right track after all.
