Insane figures and the skippers union headline BOIDC team of the week

One man stands out in week six of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season.
Given he's a bowler you'll have to do a bit of reading to reach him but we can assure you there are plenty of impressive knocks to entertain you in the meantime.
So without further ado here's our team of the week.
For a brief moment it looked like Cavaliers' unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season was about to come to and end.
Chasing 237 after spending 40 overs in sweltering conditions in the field, Cavs needed a good start.
Up stepped the skipper who scored 88 off 74, including an opening stand of 68 to get his side into a what was ultimately a winning position.
Another top knock from a captain and boy did St Pat's need it.
Down 2-39 and then 3-39 shortly after, Ryan's 82 off 78 balls set up a defendable total of 183, which they duly did.
Sensible stuff too, keeping it on the deck with 10 fours and one six.
Rugby got off to a great start against City Colts at the Sportsground on Saturday but they ultimately wouldn't need it with their opposition making just 52 in reply.
Nonetheless Macpherson shone opening the batting, recording 74 off 65 balls.
As previously mentioned, the Warriors batted well at Wade Park - something reiterated by opposing skipper Matt Corben post-game.
Grenfell was their best contributor with an unbeaten 69 off 65 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes.
The third opener to feature in this week's team, Day scored a quickfire 58 off 39 to kickstart City's run chase.
Day hit eight fours and two sixes which contributed 36 of his runs.
His wicket proved a crucial one for St Pat's, with City going from 1-81 to all out for 183.
Cavs openers got them off to the perfect start and Warrington must have been taking notes in the grandstand.
He put on 61 of his own and helped build 96 and 26-run partnerships with Corben and Cameron Laird respectively.
A perfect first drop performance.
The Warriors captain, deputising for Ed Morrish, added a neat 55 runs onto the end of City's innings without losing his wicket.
He then turned his attentions to ball in hand, taking 2-43 off six overs to mark a solid outing.
The only reason this bloke isn't at the top of this article is due to the fact we post the team as a batting line-up.
Six for 16 are insane figures and a big reason why City Colts were skittled for just 52.
He took the first four as well to have his opposition at a paltry 4-21.
Obviously not as impressive as a six-for, but Cain's figures were still noteworthy.
The paceman bowled all eight overs and dismissed both St Pat's openers leg before wicket for final figures of 3-27.
A productive day at Alan Morse Park.
Backing up Cain was teammate Moxon who, while a little more expensive, managed to take four wickets.
Moxon also got through an eight over shift and played a big role is getting rid of St Pat's middle order, taking four out of five wickets.
It's an all-Bathurst bowling line-up this week and we end our team with a tidy spell by Borgstahl.
He took two wickets at the cost of just four runs in three overs.
