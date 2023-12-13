Orange's Knox Gibson stars in the new Hunger Games prequel

As a year 10 student, Knox Gibson has some pretty epic bragging rights.
He recently starred in the Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but with his newfound fame, he hasn't lost his humility, or his regional Aussie heart.
Born in Orange, Knox never thought he would spend the better part of five months travelling the globe and brushing shoulders with some of the world's biggest stars.
But he has. He's done press tours, talk-shows and premieres.
And now he's back home, back into his studies, and back into life as a normal teenage boy - that is, when he isn't between modelling gigs or swimming carnivals.
In the film, Knox plays a tribute named Bobbin, from District 8. His character fights in the Hunger Games against other tributes, and against the common enemy that is Panem.
And it's an experience that he will never forget.
"It was something that I have never experienced before and I never imagined I would experience," Knox said.
"It was amazing. It was a crazy, crazy experience, and I really hope that I can do it again so I can meet so many amazing people like I did and go to the amazing places that we did."
Some of the amazing people that Knox was able to meet included acting royalty such as Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage, and up-and-coming stars, Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth.
Having the ability to watch and learn from the best in the biz is something that Knox said was invaluable as somebody just starting out in the craft.
"Obviously meeting Viola and Peter and those really, really experienced actors was really cool, and to be able to watch them perform on set," he said.
"It was really good as an actor who is just starting out, to be able to learn, and see how they go about acting, and I guess change what you do to try and make it as professional as you can."
And it's the time he was able to share with the cast and crew that he deemed as his favourite memory from the entirety of his five-month filming schedule.
To make it even more memorable, was the fact that filming was set in Poland for around one month, and in this time, the cast all stayed in the same hotel.
"I think being on set was really cool because ... the size of the sets that we were working on, especially in Poland ... in what the arena is, and it an was absolutely massive set, gigantic," he said.
"We all ended up becoming like a family."
For Knox, being cast in the film is something that is especially important to him.
When Knox was just three years old, he was run over by a ride-on lawnmower by his great-great grandfather, at a property in Manildra.
"In short, I was behind the lawn mower and he had earmuffs on and reversed over the top of me, and the blade cut essentially straight through the arm, and down to the bone twice on my leg," he said.
"It just left a bit of skin, so my arm was hanging off."
Despite having his arm amputated below the elbow, this is never actually mentioned in the Hunger Games prequel - something that really meant a lot to Knox.
"It means a lot, Bobbin in the book didn't have a disability, so casting me was just incidental, and it's not spoken about that I have a disability, which I think is a really, really good thing for inclusion and advocacy," he said.
"It just means a lot in the aspect, that me, as a disabled person, can get onto screen and be there for the younger kids who might have disabilities to see that.
"One of my main goals is to really be someone, that especially kids with a disability can look up to and so I can really do something good with my life and follow my dreams."
This is something that Knox hopes to continue into the future, but for now, he is just enjoying being back in Australia, and with his friends at Stannies.
But, he is looking forward to seeing where the world takes him next, and catching up with all the friends he made during his time on set.
"I'm pretty good friends with all of the cast and it's pretty great to see them perform and do what they want to do," he said.
"I guess for now, I'll just wait and see what's on the cards."
