Cult heroes, brawls and legends farewelled: top sports stories of 2023 revealed

We've covered a lot of sport this year from cricket, into multiple codes of football and back again to cricket.
But what did you like reading?
We've crunched the numbers and come up with the top 10 best read stories of 2023.
This series by Central Western Daily editor and former sports supremo Nick McGrath did exceptionally well across an entire week.
The Wallabies and Super Rugby teams may be in a bit of a malaise but there's no doubting the passion people still have for club rugby, especially in the regions.
Readers were on the edge of their seats as the top 10 neared and when it did, it certainly got tongues wagging.
Well might you laugh but this article by Riley Krause was only half joking.
Written in response to 2026 Commonwealth Games cancellation debacle, the story showcased the Colour City's sporting strengths.
A lot of readers in the Facebook comments thought we were being serious and yes the CWD would absolutely back a regional bid for the games, as long as Bathurst didn't get any events (sorry guys).
One of the sadder stories we brought to our readers in 2023, the death of former Bathurst St Pat's player Luke Bennett.
Group 10 collectively mourned his loss and this article captured the emotion of his funeral at Bathurst Harness Racing Club in May.
"His mind never stopped ticking away thinking about how he could make us all laugh and have fun," his friend Craig White said.
"There was never a dull moment when you were around Luke; he just loved having a good time."
RIP Luke.
Greyhounds was a topic repeatedly popping up in 2023, starting with a proposed centre of excellence and ending with a track all but confirmed for Orange.
Council reporter Will Davis broke this exclusive story in which he revealed a track would be heading back to the Colour City for the first time since 2004.
This story is still ongoing and unsurprisingly commands a lot of attention, such is the hot-button issue of greyhound racing.
It wouldn't be footy season without at least one major dust up and in 2023 the venue was Lindner Oval in Peak Hill.
Lengthy suspensions were dished out in the aftermath of the altercation involving players and spectators at the match between Peak Hill Roosters and Trundle Boomers.
A low point in an otherwise positive year for Woodbridge Cup.
In the same vein as the Top 50 Central West rugby players, this article looked at the best to pull on the boots in Group 10.
There are some legendary names in this list including a few CYMS and Hawks legends surely causing a lot of our readers to vigorously nod in agreement.
But who made our number one? Can you remember?
Obituaries are always well read and lots of attention and care goes into writing them and rightly so.
This tribute to country rugby player John 'Blue' Stanbrook carried a golden nugget of information many wouldn't have known about the former Yeoval Eagle.
Having represented NSW Country in 1956 against the touring Springboks, Mr Stanbrook was selected to play for the Wallabies, an honour he turned down as he had to "to stay home and feed the pigs".
RIP Blue.
Told you greyhounds was a topic of note in 2023.
This story preceded the confirmation of a track and reported ongoing negotiations between Orange City Council and the Greyhound Breeders, Trainers, and Owners Association (GBOTA).
If there is one club keen to bid farewell to 2023 it would surely be Orange CYMS.
The green and golds endured a Peter McDonald Premiership season to forget with just one game won in first grade and reserve grade withdrawing altogether.
They have wasted no time in rebuilding however with a host of statement signings, headlined by this man.
Such was Luke Bennett's standing in Group 10 and beyond, the initial reporting of his death was our most read sports story of 2023.
He was also a well-known member of the Bathurst business community with the news of his death hitting hard.
