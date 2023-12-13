Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education
Good News

'It's been a journey and a half': Orange students top the state in HSC courses

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
December 13 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Michelle Hayes first tried her luck at sewing in year 7, she struggled to even thread the machine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help