Three trends I'm leaving in 2023 and four I'll take to 2024

We blinked, and 2023 is over! Can you believe it?
It's been a huge year and a huge year of trends. Here, I break them down.
GirlDinner is one of those things that went viral on TikTok. It's essentially a plate of small snacks for dinner.
Don't get me wrong, the concept I'm here for it. In fact, this is all my almost four-year-old ate for dinner this year. But labelling it GirlDinner? So limiting! It's MumDinner, Pre-DrinksDinner, I'mOnADeadlineDinner, IAteTooMuchLunchDinner. You get the picture? This trend currently has just under three billion views on TikTok, although it went viral, I wouldn't say it's a new thing.
This was the trend where you asked the males in your life "when was the last time you thought about the Roman Empire?"
I still don't get this one. Do men really think about the Roman Empire? I asked my hubby if he thought about it a lot, and he looked at me as I had a second head. He said he hadn't thought about the Roman Empire since high school. So I just. don't. get. it. Maybe it's the millennial in me.
Controversial I know, because I'm a social media manager at heart. But Twitter/X is not the world's playground anymore, it's Elon Musks. And quite frankly, I think there's enough tech billionaires controlling my feeds out there without adding another one. You can have my handle and my blue tick Elon, I'm signing out.
I experienced my first slick bun this week actually. You know the one where you taper down the fly-aways and make sure you use two elastics and seven bobby pins to make sure it sticks? I am here for it! It's a hot summer and I'm a sweaty girl. I think slicky buns could be the difference between me looking like I know what's going on and looking like a disheveled mess.
2023 has been the year of the girls. Obviously, the launch of The Catch-Up. But also, the release and success of The Barbie Movie and everyone being Barbie, the way Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner joined forces after the Turner/Joe Jonas divorce (IYKYKR), Taylor Swift in general. The list goes on. I think previously, "the boy's girl" or "the cool girl" have been trendy. But as a lifelong "girls' girl" I am here for this and hope it sticks around for a long way.
This is the opposite of a trigger. These are those tiny beautiful moments where you feel nothing but warmth and content. For me at the moment it's when the older kiddo tells me she loves me or the younger one puts his head in the crook of my neck. The every day stuff that just gets you through.
We know what a red flag is, something that should stop us, usually before entering a relationship with a poorly behaved guy. But this year we're introduced to a green flag (good!) an orange flag (warning) and my personal favourite a beige flag (for the boring people), because life is way to short to be bored. Should we judge people? Absolutely not. But it is nice to have an in between descriptor.
A beautiful place in the social media realm where readers can trade titles, what is not to love? I've found some great reads on this hashtag this year. Gabrielle Zevin's Tomorrow, Tomorrow, Tomorrow or RF Kuang's Yellowface anyone? The only problem is my night stand might strain under the pressure of all the books!
Thanks for joining me in these columns throughout 2023. This is a new way of writing for me. There's been highs and lows (anyone actually read the Timothee Chamolet article? Don't!) I really appreciate the feedback and support and the insights from the experts who weighed in.
Hope to see you back here next year!
Grace x
